 What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2022

in News

Guns N Roses have arrived in Australia for their first show in Perth this Friday 18 November.

Guns N Roses last show was Saturday night in Singapore. The setlist will give you a template for what to expect on the Australian tour and it rocks.

Australian promoter Paul Dainty also promoted the Singapore show. “Guns N Roses were on fire on Saturday night, the crowd was insane and loved it! They proved once again why they are one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Australian fans can expect to hear back-to-back smash hits from the band’s astonishing back catalogue across the tour.”

Guns N Roses setlist 12 November, 2022 at National Stadium, Singapore.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)
Absurd (single, 2021)
Hard Skool (single, 2021)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Slash Guitar Solo
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:
Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests
The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth
Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday 27 November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval
Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023

Boom Crash Opera have confirmed they will be once again performing again live in 2023.

35 mins ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

3 hours ago
Keith Levene Violent Opposition
Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Shares Two More Songs From Back In The Day

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission is previewing another two new tracks from the upcoming ‘Back In the Day’.

4 days ago
Boomtown Rats
Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72

Garry Roberts, a founding member of The Boomtown rats, has died at age 72.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney The 7 inch singles
Paul McCartney To Release 159 Track Singles Box

The 7-inch singles of Paul McCartney including b-sides have been compiled for a new collection coming in December.

4 days ago