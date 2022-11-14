What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia - Noise11.com

Guns N Roses have arrived in Australia for their first show in Perth this Friday 18 November.

Guns N Roses last show was Saturday night in Singapore. The setlist will give you a template for what to expect on the Australian tour and it rocks.

Australian promoter Paul Dainty also promoted the Singapore show. “Guns N Roses were on fire on Saturday night, the crowd was insane and loved it! They proved once again why they are one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Australian fans can expect to hear back-to-back smash hits from the band’s astonishing back catalogue across the tour.”

Guns N Roses setlist 12 November, 2022 at National Stadium, Singapore.

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Shadow of Your Love (released as a 1987 b-side in some countries)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:

Coma (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests

The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

