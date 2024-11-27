 Who Sings What On Do They Know Its Christmas 2024 - Noise11.com
Band Aid 24

Who Sings What On Do They Know Its Christmas 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2024

in News

The new 40th anniversary edition of Do They Know Its Christmas mixed the original 1984 version with the 2004 version and the 2014 version.

The 2024 version has already had some controversy with Ed Sheeran saying he wasn’t asked to be part of this and if he was asked he would have said no.

Listen to the 2024 version:

Here’s how the vocals roll out with the 1984, 2004 and 2014 versions merged into one.

Paul Young: “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade”
Chris Martin: “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid.”
Ed Sheeran: “At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade”
Boy George: “And in our world of plenty”
Dido: “We can spread a smile of joy”
Sam Smith: “Throw your arms around the world”
Boy George & Rita Ora: “At Christmastime”
George Michael, Robbie Williams and Paloma Faith: “But say a prayer”
Guy Garvey: “There’s a world outside your window”
Simon Le Bon & Sting: “And it’s a world of dread and fear”
Everyone: “Feed the world”
Paloma Faith: “But say a prayer”
Robbie Williams: “But say a prayer”
George Michael: “But say a prayer”
George Michael & Robbie Williams: “Pray for the other ones”
Emeli Sande: “At Christmastime”
Robbie Williams: “At Christmastime”
Emeli Sande: “It’s hard but when you’re having fun”
Simon Le Bon & Sting: “There’s a world outside your window”
Sting & Guy Garvey: “And it’s a world of dread and fear”
Tony Hadley & Sting: “Where the only water flowing is”
Sugababes: “The bitter sting of tears”
Chris Martin & Bono: “And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom”
Bono: “Well tonight thank god it’s them, instead of you” (x2)
Bono: Well tonight we’re reaching out and touching you”
Seal: “Bring peace and joy to everywhere, this Christmas. The greatest gift we share each year is life”
Sinead O’Connor: “Why is to comfort to be feared, Why is to touch is to be scared”
Joss Stone & Justin Hawkins: “Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?”
One Direction: “Here’s to You”
Olly Murs: “Raise a glass to everyone”
Tom Chaplin & Guy Garvey: “Here’s to them”
Justin Hawkins: “Underneath that burning sun”
Sam Smith: “Here’s to them and all their years to come”
Multiple: “Do they know it’s Christmastime at all?”
Everyone: “Feed the world”
Dizzee Rascal: “Spare a thought this yuletide for the deprived, If the table was turned, would you survive? You ain’t gotta feel guilt, just selfless, Give a little help to the helpless”
Everyone: “Let them know it’s Christmastime again”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Want To Be On New Band Aid Single

Ed Sheeran has revealed he didn't give permission for his vocals to appear on the new Band Aid fundraising single.

November 19, 2024
Bob Geldof photo by Ros O'Gorman
There’s a 40th Anniversary Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas on the Way

A new "ultimate mix" of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? is being released to celebrate the charity single's 40th anniversary.

November 14, 2024
Midge Ure
Midge Ure To Play Australian Shows In April

Midge Ure will return to Australia in April for Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle.

January 31, 2015
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof Rejects Criticism Of Latest Band Aid Project

Sir Bob Geldof "personally enjoys" how much criticism is being levelled at the new Band Aid track.

December 10, 2014
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Do They Know It’s Christmas 30 VIDEO First Listen

The video for Bob Geldof's new 30th Anniversary edition of 'Do They Know It's Christmas' Ebola benefit edition has been unveiled.

November 17, 2014
Fairytale Of New York
The Pogues Top Most Played Christmas Song List

The organisation which represents 95,000 UK songwriters and composers today published the top 50 most played Christmas songs in the past year.

December 11, 2012