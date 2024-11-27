Who Sings What On Do They Know Its Christmas 2024 - Noise11.com

The new 40th anniversary edition of Do They Know Its Christmas mixed the original 1984 version with the 2004 version and the 2014 version.

The 2024 version has already had some controversy with Ed Sheeran saying he wasn’t asked to be part of this and if he was asked he would have said no.

Listen to the 2024 version:

Here’s how the vocals roll out with the 1984, 2004 and 2014 versions merged into one.

Paul Young: “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid. At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade”

Chris Martin: “It’s Christmastime, there’s no need to be afraid.”

Ed Sheeran: “At Christmastime, we let in light and we banish shade”

Boy George: “And in our world of plenty”

Dido: “We can spread a smile of joy”

Sam Smith: “Throw your arms around the world”

Boy George & Rita Ora: “At Christmastime”

George Michael, Robbie Williams and Paloma Faith: “But say a prayer”

Guy Garvey: “There’s a world outside your window”

Simon Le Bon & Sting: “And it’s a world of dread and fear”

Everyone: “Feed the world”

Paloma Faith: “But say a prayer”

Robbie Williams: “But say a prayer”

George Michael: “But say a prayer”

George Michael & Robbie Williams: “Pray for the other ones”

Emeli Sande: “At Christmastime”

Robbie Williams: “At Christmastime”

Emeli Sande: “It’s hard but when you’re having fun”

Simon Le Bon & Sting: “There’s a world outside your window”

Sting & Guy Garvey: “And it’s a world of dread and fear”

Tony Hadley & Sting: “Where the only water flowing is”

Sugababes: “The bitter sting of tears”

Chris Martin & Bono: “And the Christmas bells that ring there, are the clanging chimes of doom”

Bono: “Well tonight thank god it’s them, instead of you” (x2)

Bono: Well tonight we’re reaching out and touching you”

Seal: “Bring peace and joy to everywhere, this Christmas. The greatest gift we share each year is life”

Sinead O’Connor: “Why is to comfort to be feared, Why is to touch is to be scared”

Joss Stone & Justin Hawkins: “Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?”

One Direction: “Here’s to You”

Olly Murs: “Raise a glass to everyone”

Tom Chaplin & Guy Garvey: “Here’s to them”

Justin Hawkins: “Underneath that burning sun”

Sam Smith: “Here’s to them and all their years to come”

Multiple: “Do they know it’s Christmastime at all?”

Everyone: “Feed the world”

Dizzee Rascal: “Spare a thought this yuletide for the deprived, If the table was turned, would you survive? You ain’t gotta feel guilt, just selfless, Give a little help to the helpless”

Everyone: “Let them know it’s Christmastime again”

