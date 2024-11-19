Ed Sheeran Doesn't Want To Be On New Band Aid Single - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has revealed he didn’t give permission for his vocals to appear on the new Band Aid fundraising single.

Last week, it was announced that an “ultimate mix” of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? had been created for the 40th anniversary, combining vocals from those in the 1984 original as well as Band Aid 20 and Band Aid 30.

Sheeran, who sang on the 2014 version, has distanced himself from the new release by revealing that he would have “respectfully” declined to be involved if he’d been given the choice.

“My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals. A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

He shared a post by Ghanaian-English musician Fuse ODG, who explained that he turned down an invitation to participate in Band Aid 30 ten years ago because he “recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa”.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity,” the Antenna hitmaker wrote, accusing Band Aid of “fuel pity rather than partnership”.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? has been criticised over the years for its stereotypical depiction of a poverty-stricken Africa. Co-organiser and co-writer Bob Geldof recently defended the track over the accusation it perpetuates “colonial tropes”.

“This little pop song has kept hundreds of thousands if not millions of people alive,” he wrote to The Conversation last week. “In fact, just today Band Aid has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to help those running from the mass slaughter in Sudan and enough cash to feed a further 8,000 children in the same affected areas of Ethiopia as 1984.”

He concluded, “We wish that it were other but it isn’t. ‘Colonial tropes’, my arse.”

Band Aid 40 will debut on British radio on 25 November.

