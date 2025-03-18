Midge Ure of Ultravox To Return To Australia in October - Noise11.com

Midge Ure will return to Australia in October.
This will be Midge’s seventh Australian tour after 2020, 2017, 2015, 2013, 1985 and (with Ultravox) in 1982.
Midge is best known for this time as lead singer of Ultravox and the hit song ‘Vienna’.
Midge was also a member of Visage and co-writer of the hit ‘Fade To Grey”.
Midge also co-wrote ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ with Bob Geldof.
Midge Ure Australian dates 2025
Thursday 9 October Astor Theatre Perth
Saturday 11 October The Gov Adelaide
Sunday 12 October The Tivoli Brisbane
Tuesday 14 October Odeon Theatre Hobart
Thursday 16 October Enmore Theatre Sydney
Friday 17 October Palais Theatre Melbourne
http://www.midgeure.co.uk/shows.html
