Winona Ryder Stars In A$AP Rocky's New “Punk Rocky” Video - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2026

Winona Ryder has added a very unexpected cameo to her long list of screen appearances, starring in A$AP Rocky’s new music video for “Punk Rocky.” The single is the latest teaser from Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, set for release on January 16, marking his first full-length effort in eight years.

The video, co-directed by Rocky alongside Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks under their Three Musketeers banner, showcases the rapper in a raucous garage-band session, creating musical chaos in a picture-perfect suburban street. Ryder, appearing as Rocky’s friendly next-door neighbour, steals the scene in a delightfully whimsical outfit: a pink silky housecoat over a Beavis & Butt-Head tee, pencil skirt, pink tights, and red gloves. She first lounges in a sun chair, then brings a pie to Rocky and his bandmates before joining them in an impromptu garage mosh.

It’s a short but memorable appearance, and it marks Ryder’s fourth foray into music video territory. Previously, she appeared in Cher’s “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)” in 1990, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Talk About The Blues” in 1998, and Tim Burton-directed The Killers’ “Here With Me” in 2012. Ryder’s presence in “Punk Rocky” adds a surreal, almost cinematic charm, aligning with the album’s visual and conceptual universe, which also includes contributions from frequent collaborators Tim Burton, who designed the cover art, and Danny Elfman, who supplied string arrangements.

The track itself is an unusual departure for Rocky, blending overdriven, dream-pop guitar riffs with his signature rap delivery. “Punk Rocky” introduces several of Rocky’s alter egos, including GR1M, RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, SHIRTHEAD, and DUMMY, adding layers of character-driven storytelling to the video. Fellow collaborators Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast also appear, creating a surreal mix of music,
celebrity cameos, and playful suburbia antics.

Rocky’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb, has already seen the release of several tracks, including “Highjack” featuring Jessica Pratt, “Tailor Swif,” “Ruby Rosary” with J. Cole, and “Pray4DaGang.” The record promises a blend of collaborators such as Pharrell, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin, and The Alchemist, reflecting a diverse range of sounds and styles.

Adding to the excitement, Rocky’s public life has been busy outside of music. In September, he and Rihanna welcomed their third child, and he has also contributed to the Spike Lee film Highest 2 Lowest, starring alongside Denzel Washington. Ryder’s involvement in Stranger Things, including its sprawling final season, further cements the ongoing creative interplay between the actor and the music world.

Fans can look forward to Don’t Be Dumb dropping on January 16 via A$AP Worldwide/RCA. Rocky is also set to make his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut the following night, with Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard hosting, underscoring the intricate web of connections that continue to intertwine Ryder and Rocky’s projects.

With “Punk Rocky,” A$AP Rocky has created a vibrant, unexpected, and cinematic music video experience, while Winona Ryder proves once again that she remains an enigmatic and compelling presence across both film and music.

