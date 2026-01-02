A$AP Rocky Gives Back To Harlem With Exclusive Vinyl And Rent-Free Initiative - Noise11.com

A$AP Rocky has teamed up with rent-rewards platform Bilt to celebrate the upcoming release of his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, in a partnership that combines music, artistry and community impact. The Harlem-born rapper unveiled a limited-edition vinyl designed by himself, describing it as “my love letter to New York.” The release coincides with a charitable initiative covering rent for residents living in the Harlem building where Rocky spent his teenage years.

“For me, it’s always been about your community and neighbourhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said.

“When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business – that’s understanding what community really means. This vinyl is my love letter to New York, and being able to give back to the exact place that raised me while helping people across the country with their rent is the kind of partnership that actually matters.”

The Bilt-exclusive vinyl is available to members through pre-order on the Bilt app and website. The collaboration also features Rocky as a contestant on a special edition of Bilt’s monthly game show, Rent Free, giving members nationwide the chance to win free rent payments of up to US$2,500. The top ten winners will also receive signed editions of the vinyl, with hundreds of additional members earning bonus Bilt Points.

Don’t Be Dumb, scheduled for release on January 16, 2026, marks Rocky’s first studio album in nearly eight years. The album spans 15 tracks across genres including jazz, hip-hop, metal, indie and R&B, with each track capturing a distinct block, mood, or moment in New York City life. The cover art was designed by filmmaker Tim Burton, further cementing Rocky’s fusion of music, fashion and visual storytelling.

Rakim Athelston Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky, was born on October 3, 1988, in Harlem, Manhattan. He rose to prominence as a member of the A$AP Mob collective and gained mainstream attention with his 2011 single “Peso” and his critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Live. Love. A$AP. His debut studio album, Long. Live. A$AP (2013), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, followed by At. Long. Last. A$AP (2015) which also debuted atop the charts. Rocky’s third album, Testing (2018), continued his streak of top-five Billboard 200 placements.

Beyond music, Rocky has established himself as a creative entrepreneur, founding the AWGE agency in 2014 and co-launching the fashion label VLONE. He has collaborated with high-profile brands including Gucci, Puma, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein and Dior Homme. In 2025, he co-chaired the Met Gala and continues to merge his artistic vision across music, fashion and film.

Rocky’s personal life has also drawn public attention. He shares three children with Barbadian singer Rihanna and has consistently spoken about the influence of his Harlem upbringing on his music and worldview. This latest initiative with Bilt represents a tangible way of giving back to the community that shaped him.

The partnership reinforces Bilt’s evolution from a rent rewards program to a wider housing and neighbourhood commerce ecosystem, connecting members to cultural moments while making housing payments more rewarding. By combining a self-designed vinyl with rent relief for his childhood building and opportunities for Bilt members, Rocky has created a project that is both deeply personal and socially conscious.

