 A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Assault and Weapons Charges - Noise11.com
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Assault and Weapons Charges

by Music-News.com on August 18, 2022

in News

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged shooting incident.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles International Airport in April in connection with a shooting in Hollywood on 6 November 2021.

On Monday, investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged A$AP Rocky with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and during a court appearance on Wednesday, attorney Sara L. Caplan entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mayers.

A$AP Rocky, who wore a navy blue suit and tie, did not speak except to agree that his next court appearance will be on 2 November.

According to editors at Rolling Stone, Mayers is permitted to travel for work but is required to “clear dates” with the judge first. He remains free on a $550,000 (£456,000) bond.

Prosecutors claim Rocky pointed a handgun at a man during a heated argument in Hollywood.

In a subsequent confrontation, the rapper allegedly drew the weapon again and fired twice in the man’s direction before he and two associates fled the scene. The victim, whose name was not released in court documents, sustained a minor injury.

However, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli – a former member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective – recently came forward as the victim.

He intends to file a civil lawsuit over the alleged incident.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

1 day ago
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo
A$AP Rocky Charged With Firearm Assault

A$AP Rocky has been charged with felony assault with a firearm.

2 days ago
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect To Testify Against Others In Court

One of the suspects accused of murdering rapper XXXTentacion will testify against the other three in court.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift’s Short Film Is Eligible For An Oscar

Taylor Swift is officially eligible for an Oscar after her short film was screened during the Academy Awards' critical time window.

2 days ago
The Long and Short of It Midnight Choir
The Long and Short of It ‘Midnight Choir’ Tops ARIA Country Chart

Melbourne’s The Long and Short of It have debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Chart.

3 days ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Preps Second Solo Album

Louis Tomlinson has finished work on his second solo album.

5 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Beyoncé Renaissance Spends Second Week At No 1

Beyoncé reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with RENAISSANCE.

5 days ago