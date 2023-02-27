Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will play Australian dates in May.
The NY State of Mind tour will go to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane after the 25+ city tour of the USA in 2022.
Dates are:
12 May, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
13 May, Sydney, Qudos Arena
14 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Live Nation pre-sale commences at 11am on Friday March 3, running for 72 hours. General public tickets go on sale Monday March 6 at 12pm. All times are local.
