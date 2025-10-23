Wyatt Flores Adds Kashus Culpepper As Special Guest For Australian ‘Bucking Bin Chicken Tour' 2026 - Noise11.com

Frontier Touring has announced that rising Alabama-born country artist Kashus Culpepper will join Oklahoma songwriter Wyatt Flores as the special guest on his February 2026 ‘Bucking Bin Chicken Tour’. The tour marks Flores’ debut Australian headline run and comes off the back of his breakout year, with multiple sold-out shows prompting the addition of extra dates. Culpepper will join for all dates except The Forum, Melbourne on Saturday 14 February.

Both Flores and Culpepper made memorable impressions on local fans earlier this year at CMC Rocks QLD 2025, where their sets stood out as festival highlights. Now, Australian audiences will get a full taste of their unique takes on the new wave of Americana and Southern storytelling when they hit the road together in February.

Born and raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wyatt Flores has quickly carved out a reputation as one of the most emotionally resonant young voices in country music. His songs blend introspection with heartland grit, reflecting the influence of red dirt traditions and modern Americana alike.

In October 2024, Flores released his eagerly awaited debut album ‘Welcome To The Plains’ through Island Records. The record captured the wide-open spirit of the American Midwest while cementing his reputation as a powerful songwriter capable of balancing vulnerability with drive.

2024 proved to be a career-defining year for Flores. He was featured on Rolling Stone’s “25 Future of Music” list, earned a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards, and was crowned Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Spotify named him in their Hot Country Class of 2024, while CMT included him among their Listen Up artists to watch.

Adding to his list of milestones, Flores made his Grand Ole Opry debut, released a live album Live At Cain’s Ballroom, and saw his duet with Jake Kohn, ‘Before I Do’, featured in the soundtrack for the Twisters movie. With more than 575 million streams to his name and an NPR Tiny Desk Concert under his belt, Flores’ star continues to rise rapidly.

Joining Flores on tour is Kashus Culpepper, whose smoky, soulful vocals and deeply personal songwriting have made him one of the most talked-about new names in country and Southern roots music.

Culpepper’s journey began in an unlikely place – during his time serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Rota, Spain. During the global pandemic, he began learning guitar and performing covers at barracks bonfires, eventually turning his hand to songwriting. Upon returning to the United States, he honed his craft performing in dive bars across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, earning a reputation for authenticity and raw emotional delivery.

His songs, such as ‘Man Of His Word’, ‘Jenni’, ‘Broken Wing Bird (feat. Sierra Ferrell)’, and ‘Southern Man (feat. Marcus King)’, reflect a deep reverence for the storytelling traditions of the South. Culpepper has already shared stages with respected artists like Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, and Leon Bridges, while selling out his own headline shows in the U.S.

Wyatt Flores ‘Bucking Bin Chicken Tour’ 2026 Dates

With Special Guest Kashus Culpepper

(Except where noted)

Thursday 12 February – Astor Theatre | Perth, WA – SOLD OUT

Saturday 14 February – Forum | Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT (Kashus not appearing)

Sunday 15 February – Forum | Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW, 18+

Thursday 17 February – Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul,

Wednesday 18 February – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 February – The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD – SOLD OUT

Sunday 22 February – The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW, 18+ –

Tickets are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/wyattflores.

