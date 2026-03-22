Young The Giant Release New Single Bitter Fruit

Young The Giant preview their upcoming album Victory Garden with the anthemic new single Bitter Fruit, signalling a return to full-band collaboration and emotional immediacy

by Paul Cashmere

Multi-platinum Californian outfit Young The Giant have unveiled their latest single Bitter Fruit, a track that sets the tone for their forthcoming sixth studio album Victory Garden, due May 1. The release arrives alongside an official video featuring previously unseen studio footage, offering a rare glimpse into the band’s creative process.

Produced by Brendan O’Brien, whose credits span AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, Bitter Fruit is a collaborative effort between all five members. The track leans into the band’s established alternative rock foundation while pushing toward a more reflective, emotionally resonant sound.

Lyrically, Bitter Fruit explores the erosion of innocence that often accompanies adulthood. The band frame the song around a desire to reconnect with a more instinctive, youthful perspective, one driven by curiosity and emotional openness. That theme is underscored by a moment in the studio that the band describe as uncannily timed, when children entered the room just as a key lyric about rediscovering childlike feeling was written.

The release builds on momentum generated by earlier single Different Kind Of Love, which debuted strongly across alternative radio formats. That track quickly climbed into the Top 10, reinforcing the band’s continued relevance in a competitive modern rock landscape. Together, the two songs offer an early indication of the sonic and thematic direction of Victory Garden.

For a band now more than two decades removed from its formation in Irvine, California, Victory Garden represents both a continuation and a recalibration. Originally formed in 2004 under the name The Jakes, the group evolved through line-up changes before settling into its current configuration of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh and Francois Comtois. Their 2010 self-titled debut, released after signing to Roadrunner Records, delivered breakthrough singles My Body, Cough Syrup and Apartment, each of which established the band as a significant force in alternative rock.

Subsequent albums including Mind Over Matter in 2014 and Home Of The Strange in 2016 saw the band broaden its sonic palette, incorporating electronic textures and exploring themes tied to identity and cultural heritage. Their 2022 release American Bollywood marked a particularly ambitious project, structured around narrative arcs inspired by Indian mythology and personal family histories.

With Victory Garden, Young The Giant return to a more unified creative process. The album was largely written during retreat-style sessions in Idyllwild and Joshua Tree, before being recorded at Henson Studios in Hollywood. Unlike more fragmented modern production approaches, the band emphasised live, in-room collaboration, aiming to capture performances in their most immediate and organic state.

Thematically, the album is anchored in what the band describe as “radical empathy”, a concept that threads through its songwriting. Rather than focusing solely on individual perspective, the material reflects a broader emotional awareness, shaped by shared human experience. Musically, this translates into arrangements that prioritise interplay between members, with each instrument contributing to a cohesive whole rather than competing for prominence.

The involvement of Brendan O’Brien further reinforces that direction. Known for his work with legacy rock acts, O’Brien brings a production style that favours clarity and dynamic range, allowing the band’s performances to retain their natural energy. His presence aligns with Young The Giant’s intention to reconnect with the fundamentals of band-driven recording.

In parallel with the album announcement, Young The Giant have confirmed the Victory Garden Tour, a North American run scheduled from May through August. The tour will feature support from Cold War Kids, almost monday and KennyHoopla, with Cold War Kids also marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album Robbers & Cowards during the run.

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