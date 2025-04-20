 Zak Starkey Is Back In The Who - Noise11.com
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who Pete Townshend performs at Vodafone Arena in Melbourne on 31 July 2004.

Zak Starkey Is Back In The Who

by Music-News.com on April 20, 2025

in News

Drummer Zak Starkey is not parting company with The Who despite issuing a statement to the contrary.

Pete Townshend, who co-founded the English rock band, clarified Starkey’s status with the band after the son of The Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr issued a statement earlier this week saying he was parting ways with the band.

Zak is “not being asked to step down from The Who”, Townshend said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of him hugging Starkey on a stage.

“There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily,” he explained.

He noted that he and The Who singer and co-founder Roger Daltrey asked Zak to “tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line-up”, which the drummer agreed to.

The guitarist also said that he takes “responsibility for some of the confusion” following The Who’s Royal Albert Hall show last month.

“We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over,” he continued. “We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris
Russell Morris Farewells Fans With ‘End of the Beginning’

Russell Morris ‘The Farewell Tour’ now comes with a farewell song. ‘End of the Beginning’ is a brand new song from Russell, reflecting on an incredible 50+ year career. “It’s the end, but it’s the end of the beginning” the song goes.

April 11, 2025
Pete Best
Pete Best, The Original Drummer For The Beatles, Retires At 83

The Beatles' original drummer Pete Best has officially retired from music.

April 9, 2025
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Australian Music Legend Brian Cadd Suffers Massive Stroke

One of Australia’s greatest singer songwriters and performers Brian Cadd have suffered a massive stroke at his Gold Coast home.

April 8, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

April 3, 2025
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

April 3, 2025
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Depart Ways With Zak Starkey

Rock icons The Who have axed drummer Zak Starkey after 29 years.

April 2, 2025
Cast of Sam Mendes The Beatles movies
Sir Sam Mendes Casts His Four Beatles For Binge Worthy Movies

Sir Sam Mendes has officially named his four Beatles for the four movies he is making about each of The Beatles.

April 2, 2025