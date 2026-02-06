Zayn Announces The Konnakol Tour, His Biggest Solo Run To Date - Noise11.com

The 31 date global trek will see Zayn headline arenas and stadiums for the first time as a solo artist, alongside the release of his fifth studio album Konnakol

by Paul Cashmere

Zayn has announced his largest solo tour to date with the unveiling of The Konnakol Tour, a 31 date global run that will take him across the UK, North America, Mexico and South America in 2026. The tour marks a major career milestone for the multi platinum artist, representing his first time headlining arenas and stadiums under his own name.

Produced by Live Nation, The Konnakol Tour will launch on May 12 in Manchester at AO Arena and conclude on November 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center. Along the way, Zayn will play landmark venues including London’s The O2, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros and São Paulo’s Allianz Parque. The scale of the routing underlines the sustained global demand for Zayn as a solo performer, more than a decade after his first emergence on the international stage.

The tour announcement follows a period of renewed momentum for Zayn, who recently completed his first ever Las Vegas residency. That run offered fans an early glimpse of new material from Konnakol, his forthcoming fifth studio album, while reaffirming his reputation as a compelling live vocalist capable of commanding large rooms with restraint and control rather than spectacle.

Konnakol is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026 and has been positioned as Zayn’s most culturally inspired project to date. The album builds on the sonic foundations established with his debut solo release Mind Of Mine, which in 2016 made him the first UK male solo artist to debut at number one on both the UK and US album charts. The lead single from Konnakol, Die For Me, is set for release on February 6, accompanied by a new music video.

Since stepping away from One Direction in 2015, Zayn has steadily carved out a solo career defined by personal authorship and stylistic independence. His early work leaned heavily into alternative R&B and pop hybrids, while later releases such as Icarus Falls and Nobody Is Listening reflected a willingness to experiment outside mainstream expectations. His 2024 album Room Under The Stairs represented another evolution, pairing introspective songwriting with a more organic and understated production approach.

Beyond recorded music, Zayn’s career has been marked by selective but impactful collaborations. Most recently, his work with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on Eyes Closed achieved significant global reach and earned a 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination, reinforcing his relevance across multiple audiences and markets.

The Konnakol Tour also reflects Zayn’s growing confidence as a live artist. While his early solo years were characterised by a cautious approach to touring, recent performances have demonstrated a clearer sense of identity and connection with audiences. The upcoming run consolidates that progress, positioning Zayn firmly among contemporary pop artists capable of sustaining large scale international touring cycles.

Tickets for The Konnakol Tour will first be available through the Zayn VIP KEY Presale, beginning February 10 at 12pm local time. General public tickets will go on sale from February 13, with Brazilian dates going on sale earlier on February 11. A range of VIP packages will also be offered, featuring premium seating, access to pre show lounges and exclusive merchandise.

With Konnakol arriving in April and a globe spanning tour to follow, 2026 is shaping as one of the most significant years of Zayn’s solo career, bringing together creative ambition, commercial scale and a renewed presence on the world’s biggest stages.

The Konnakol Tour Dates

Tue May 12, Manchester, AO Arena

Sat May 16, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tue May 19, Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat May 23, London, The O2

Sun Jun 14, Monterrey, Estadio Banorte

Wed Jun 17, Guadalajara, Arena VFG

Sat Jun 20, Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Jul 19, Philadelphia, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon Jul 20, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Thu Jul 23, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Fri Jul 24, St. Paul, Grand Casino Arena

Mon Jul 27, Chicago, United Center

Tue Jul 28, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Jul 31, Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Mon Aug 24, Phoenix, Mortgage Matchup Center

Tue Aug 25, San Diego, Pechanga Arena San Diego

Fri Aug 28, Inglewood, Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 1, Anaheim, Honda Center

Wed Sep 2, San Francisco, Chase Center

Sat Sep 5, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 2, Santiago, Movistar Arena

Tue Oct 6, Buenos Aires, Movistar Arena

Sat Oct 10, São Paulo, Allianz Parque

Wed Oct 14, Lima, Costa 21

Sat Nov 7, Buffalo, KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 8, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Wed Nov 11, Washington, Capital One Arena

Thu Nov 12, Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 15, Boston, TD Garden

Thu Nov 19, Orlando, Kia Center

Fri Nov 20, Miami, Kaseya Center

