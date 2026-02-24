Anthem Strengthens Leadership Team With Phil Day And Ben Birchall Appointments - Noise11.com

International entertainment consultancy Anthem has bolstered its executive leadership with the arrival of Phil Day as Executive Director Strategy and Ben Birchall as Executive Director Brand.

by Paul Cashmere

The international entertainment consultancy Anthem has announced a significant expansion of its senior leadership team, appointing Phil Day and Ben Birchall to key executive roles. The move marks a continued evolution for the firm across its marketing and advisory sectors.

Together, the appointments strengthen the ability for Anthem to connect audiences with live and cultural experiences. The firm utilises a combination of strategy, creativity, and data-driven insight to assist clients navigating the complex entertainment landscape.

Phil Day brings nearly two decades of experience across the music, theatre, and live entertainment industries to his new leadership role, which spans across the Advisory and Marketing practices at Anthem.

Phil Day began his career in the United Kingdom music industry, where he held senior digital and label management positions with Ministry Of Sound, Warner, and Universal in London. He then transitioned into the commercial theatre sector, serving as the Global Marketing Head at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Really Useful Group, now known as LW Entertainment, where he led marketing strategy for six years.

Since moving to Australia in 2021, Phil Day has continued to influence the live entertainment sector through senior marketing roles with Live Nation APAC and Disney Theatrical Group Australia. These roles have strengthened the capability of Anthem in audience strategy, commercial marketing, and advisory services.

Joining the executive team alongside him is Ben Birchall, who arrives with more than twenty years of experience across major advertising agencies. He is widely recognised for his ability to strengthen emotional connections between purpose, culture, and growth through audience-led thinking and strategic storytelling.

In this newly created role, Ben Birchall will lead the brand practice for Anthem, helping clients clarify positioning and define brand voice. His appointment reinforces the belief at Anthem that brand is defined by how an organisation is experienced by its audience.

Anthem Founder and Group CEO Vas Katos said, “Both Phil and Ben bring complementary strengths across brand, strategy and audience insight to Anthem. Together, they enhance our ability to help our global client base to navigate the increased complexity in the market, unlock growth and connect people with experiences that matter.”

Phil Day commented, “After nearly two decades in music, theatre and live entertainment, I’ve seen how important it is to get strategy right from the beginning. There’s a shared belief at Anthem that strategy and data should strengthen the work, not overcomplicate it. I’m looking forward to helping clients navigate a more competitive landscape and connect with audiences in smarter ways.”

Ben Birchall added, “I’ve known and collaborated with Vas on multiple occasions for nearly 25 years. We share the same values and ambition, and it’s a privilege to now be building something bigger together. Brand is becoming central to how we create impact in entertainment marketing.”

Founded in 2021, Anthem is a leading Australian entertainment consultancy providing specialist services across the United Kingdom, United States, and Asia Pacific. The company is directed by a board consisting of Vas Katos, Radek Sali, and Simon McKeon AO.

Current clients for Anthem include The Australian Ballet, Live Nation, Village Roadshow, Opera Australia, TEG Dainty, Michael Cassel Group, Cirque Du Soleil, Melbourne & Olympic Parks, Jones Theatrical Group, and Sydney Theatre Company.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)