2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations Revealed - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will be the artist to beat at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after landing a total of 16 nominations.

The singer will compete for prizes including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, with both categories seeing him pitted against Drake, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke.

Rapper DaBaby is the second most-nominated with 11 nods, ahead of the late Pop Smoke with 10.

Leading the female artists are Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion with nine and seven mentions, respectively.

Drake is on course to make Billboard history at the ceremony if he emerges triumphant in any of the seven categories he is shortlisted for, as he is already the artist with the most wins of all time with 27 gongs to his name.

Meanwhile, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen is in the running for six categories thanks to the huge success of his recent release, Dangerous: The Double Album, but he won’t be invited to participate in the ceremony due to the N-word controversy which derailed his rising career in late January.

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting,” reads a statement issued by producers at Dick Clark Productions. “As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

The winners, based on U.S. chart data, will be unveiled at a televised event held in Los Angeles on 23 May.

The full list of nominees is:

Top Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist:

Jhene Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist:

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist:

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist:

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top R&B Album:

Jhene Aiko “Chilombo”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby “Blame It On the Baby”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album:

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Sam Hunt “Southside”

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album:

AC/DC “Power Up”

Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”

Glass Animals “Dreamland”

Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

J Balvin “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”

Gryffin “Gravity”

Kygo “Golden Hour”

Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Kylie Minogue “Disco”

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music “Peace”

Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

We The Kingdom “Holy Water”

Zach Williams “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album:

Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”

Kierra Sheard “Kierra”

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song:

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song:

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song:

Jhene Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song:

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song:

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dakiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawai”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song:

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”

