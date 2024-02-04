 Kylie Minogue To Receive Icon Award - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue To Receive Icon Award

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue will receive the Icon award at next month’s Billboard’s Women in Music Awards.

Kylie will be presented with the prestigious award on 6 March, at the industry event.

Kylie responded to the news on social media, saying, “What an absolute honour.”

Women in Music Awards editorial director, Hannah Karp, added, “We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams.”

Kylie first hit the charts in 1988 with The Locomotion, and went on to have several hits with Stock, Aitken and Waterman. Her career peaked again in 2001 when she released Can’t Get You Out of My Head and it reached number seven on the Hot 100. Her album Fever reached number three on the Billboard 200.

Her most recent single, Padam Padam, became a viral hit, and won New Best Pop Dance Recording at the Grammys on Monday.

She is currently doing a residency in Las Vegas, off the back of her 2023 Tension album.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Grammy Award Winner Kylie Minogue Becomes A Two-Timer

Exactly 20 years after winning her first Grammy Award, Kylie Minogue can now make bookend. ‘Padam Padam’ has won Best Pop Dance Recording giving Kylie Minogue her second ever Grammy Award and she was beside herself with the news.

15 hours ago
Take That
Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.

1 day ago
James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples Zeppelin Unledded
Led Zep Lives With Cupples and Ryan Doing Plant and Page Zeppelin Unledded

Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan along with King Canyon with Middle Eastern Instrumentalist Trio Alwan will kick off the ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 83rd Birthday With ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’

The annual ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’ is on again in May and this time upgraded to a theatre.

3 days ago
Sunset Boulevard Australia 2024- L-R Paul Hanlon, Robert Grubb, Silvie Paladino, Tim Draxl, Ashleigh Rubenach, Jarrod Draper-PIC CREDIT BEN KING
Cast Joining Sarah Brightman In Sunset Boulevard Revealed

The complete cast to perform alongside theatre superstar Sarah Brightman in the Australian production of Sunset Boulevard has been revealed.

5 days ago
Tropical Fuck Storm
Tropical Fuck Storm Kickstart 2024 with Cellphone Honeymoon Tour

Tropical Fuck Storm will reactivate with guests for 2024 with the Cellphone Honeymoon tour.

6 days ago
goodthankyou photo by Lachlan Ewbank
Jason John Leigh of The Stiffys Reveals Solo Project The Kennards Sessions

Bass player Jason John Leigh of Melbourne’s The Stiffys will reveal more of his solo project goodthankyou and upcoming album The Kennards Sessions but first shows off the first song from the project ‘Pray At Your Altar’.

6 days ago