Kylie Minogue To Receive Icon Award - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will receive the Icon award at next month’s Billboard’s Women in Music Awards.

Kylie will be presented with the prestigious award on 6 March, at the industry event.

Kylie responded to the news on social media, saying, “What an absolute honour.”

Women in Music Awards editorial director, Hannah Karp, added, “We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams.”

Kylie first hit the charts in 1988 with The Locomotion, and went on to have several hits with Stock, Aitken and Waterman. Her career peaked again in 2001 when she released Can’t Get You Out of My Head and it reached number seven on the Hot 100. Her album Fever reached number three on the Billboard 200.

Her most recent single, Padam Padam, became a viral hit, and won New Best Pop Dance Recording at the Grammys on Monday.

She is currently doing a residency in Las Vegas, off the back of her 2023 Tension album.

