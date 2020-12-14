 $30 Billion Loss Projected For Live Music Industry - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

$30 Billion Loss Projected For Live Music Industry

by Paul Cashmere on December 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The impact of Covid-19 on the American live music industry is expected to top $30 billion across 2020 alone.

Pollstar has estimated live music losses based on ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise, productions and other economic activity tied to live events. This includes loss of income for restaurants, hotels and transport, all industries that benefit from the activity created for a live music event.

The losses include data from 147,000 businesses connected to live music.

“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year for the events industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus. As painful as it is to chronicle the adversity and loss our industry and many of our colleagues faced, we understand it is a critical undertaking towards facilitating our recovery, which is thankfully on the horizon,” said Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group’s Media & Conferences Division, which oversees Pollstar and sister publication VenuesNow. “With vaccines, better testing, new safety and sanitization protocols, smart ticketing and other innovations, the live industry will be ramping up in the coming months, and we’re sure that at this time next year we’ll have a very different story to tell.”

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was the highest grossing tour of 2020 with $87.1 million revenue. By comparison Pink had the number one tour worldwide in 2019 with a gross revenue of $215.2 million.

Elton’s tour ended after his Sydney show on March 7 2020.

The remainder of the Top 10 were Celine Dion, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, U2, Queen + Adam Lambert, Post Malone, Eagles, Jonas Brothers, Dead & Company, and Andrea Bocelli.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Calls Concert In Lebanon

Celine Dion has cancelled a summer gig in Lebanon due to ongoing security problems in the Middle Eastern nation.

January 17, 2020
Ronnie Wood Mad Lad
New Music Releases for 15 November 2019

Major new titles coming this week from: Celine Dion, Madeon, Lil’ Peep, Bruce Springsteen (live), David Bowie, Winston Surfshirt, Ronnie Wood, Milky Chance, Lady Antebellum, Fall Out Bog (GH2), Tory Lanez (mixtape), Paul Kelly (GH2), Westlife and the ‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack.

November 15, 2019
Kylie Minogue dazzles on Golden tour photo by Noise11com
Kylie Minogue, David Byrne and Paul Kelly Nominated for Helpmann Awards

The Helpmann Awards have recognised Australian acts Paul Kelly and Kylie Minogue and international stars David Byrne, Celine Dion, The Killers and Christine and the Queens for their performance excellence in Australia in the past 12 months.

June 11, 2019
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Shuts Down Her Vegas Residency after 16 Years

Celine Dion has called time on her 16-year Las Vegas residency.

June 11, 2019
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Takes Kim Kardashian on date night to see Celine Dion

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a Celine Dion date in Las Vegas on Saturday night (25May19).

May 28, 2019
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
There is a Celine Dion biopic in the works

An authorised biopic about Celine Dion is heading to the big screen.

February 24, 2019
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
High Profile Agent drops Celine Dion

Celine Dion has been dropped by her touring agents for failing to pay commission on her concerts.

February 15, 2019