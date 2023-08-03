Celine Dion Sister Shares Update On Celine's Health - Noise11.com

Celine Dion’s older sister has shared an update on the singer’s health following her recent diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

In a recent interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette Dion revealed her sister, Linda, had moved into the My Heart Will Go On star’s home, where she lives with her three sons.

“When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard,” explained Claudette. “She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”

Celine revealed to fans in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the “very rare” neurological disorder – an incurable condition which results in uncontrollable muscle spasms.

The five-time Grammy winner then took to Instagram in May to announce that, after several postponements, she had decided to cancel her Courage World Tour.

Claudette agreed Celine’s choice to cancel the tour was the right decision.

“She (Celine) always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” she noted. “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Claudette stated her sister had not yet discovered a medicine “that works”, but having hope was “important”.

