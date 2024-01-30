Celine Dion Doco To Go To Prime - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has announced that she will be releasing a new documentary.

On Tuesday, Celine Dion announced that she will be opening up about her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome in a new documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Celine wrote on Instagram.

Celine continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The upcoming documentary, directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, will follow the It’s All Coming Back to Me Now singer as she battles the incurable disease, which causes the body to attack its own nerve cells.

Celine revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video posted in December 2022.

Months after she first opened up about her illness, the singer cancelled her Courage World Tour due to her health problems.

I Am: Celine Dion, which has been acquired by Amazon Prime, does not yet have a release date.

