Celine Dion Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has made her first public appearance since her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Celine attended a hockey game in Las Vegas on Monday, marking the first time she has been spotted publicly in three and half years.

In clips posted to social media, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits. She even took the time to greet fans and the hockey players after the match.

“A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,” Montreal’s vice president of hockey communications, Chantal Machabée, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Celine attended the game, where the Montreal Canadiens took on the Vegas Golden Knights, with her sons René-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The Grammy Award winner announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Celine stated on Instagram at the time. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

She added, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

