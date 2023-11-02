 Celine Dion Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis - Noise11.com
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

by Music-News.com on November 2, 2023

in News

Celine Dion has made her first public appearance since her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Celine attended a hockey game in Las Vegas on Monday, marking the first time she has been spotted publicly in three and half years.

In clips posted to social media, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits. She even took the time to greet fans and the hockey players after the match.

“A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,” Montreal’s vice president of hockey communications, Chantal Machabée, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Celine attended the game, where the Montreal Canadiens took on the Vegas Golden Knights, with her sons René-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The Grammy Award winner announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Celine stated on Instagram at the time. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

She added, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes Blue Christmas
Jimmy Barnes Expands The Tin Lids With His Grand Lids

In 1991, The Tin Lids, the children of Jimmy and Jane Barnes, Mahalia, Eliza-Jane, Jackie and Elly-May, released their Christmas album ‘Hey Rudolph’. It was a Platinum selling album giving the youngest Elly-May her first hit record at age two.

1 day ago
Paul Hester 1997
Watch Paul Hester Perform Crowded House’s ‘Kare Kare’ for Halloween in 1997

Split Enz/Crowded House/Skyhooks historian Peter Green has uploaded a historic video of Paul Hester performing the Crowded House song ‘Kare Kare’ in a Halloween performance with The Largest Living Things at The Continental in Prahran.

1 day ago
Diddy Premieres Off The Grid Trailer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has released a trailer for his movie ‘Off The Grid’, inspired by The Love Album.

1 day ago
Lauryn Hill “Postpones” More Shows

Lauryn Hill has postponed shows in Philadelphia and Texas due to ongoing vocal issues.

2 days ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

2 days ago
Hugo Weaving
Cast For Paul Kelly ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed

The cast for the movie based on Paul Kelly’s Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been announced.

7 days ago
Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jeff Schroeder Leaves Smashing Pumpkins

Jeff Schroeder, the guitarist for the Smashing Pumpkins, has left the band after 15 years in the job.

October 25, 2023