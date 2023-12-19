 Celine Dion's Sister Says Celine No Longer Had Control Over Her Muscles - Noise11.com
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion’s Sister Says Celine No Longer Had Control Over Her Muscles

by Music-News.com on December 20, 2023

in News

Celine Dion “no longer has control over her muscles”, according to her sister Claudette Dion.

Claudette has shared a health update for her sister, who is currently battling a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told Canadian outlet 7 Jours. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.'”

She continued, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a progressive and incurable condition which severely impacts mobility.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me,” Claudette explained. “Because it’s (a) 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Claudette, also a singer, noted that her sibling has received a huge amount of support since announcing her diagnosis in December 2022.

“Some people have lost hope because it’s an illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation (Fondation Maman Dion) gets about Celine!” she said. “People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Celine Dion had to cancel her world tour as a result of her diagnosis.

She made her first public appearance in three and half years when she attended a hockey game in Las Vegas in November.

music-news.com

