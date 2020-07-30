30 Seconds To Mars Are Working On New Album - Noise11.com

Jared Leto has confirmed 30 Seconds to Mars are back in the studio working on their sixth studio album.

Leto has posted a snap of himself recording vocals in the studio and called on his millions of social media followers to suggest the title for their follow-up to 2018’s ‘America’.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Guess what?

“P.S. What should we call the new album?”

30 Seconds To Mars parted ways with guitarist Tomo Milicevic in 2018. The 40-year-old musician announced he decided to quit the rock band after 15 years, insisting his departure will be “good for everyone”.

The band is now comprised of brothers Jared [frontman] and Shannon Leto [drummer].

The pair completed their ‘Monolith Tour’ in support of ‘America’, but Tomo skipped much of the shows due to “personal matters”.

He thanked the siblings for giving him the “privilege” to be part of their “dream”, and called on fans to respect his decision and not be “angry”.

Confirming his exit, Tomo wrote in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter at the time: “There’s really not an easy way to say it so I thought, just say it. I am no longer with Thirty Seconds To Mars.

“The years that I have been privileged enough to spend with all of you will live inside of my heart and mind as some of the most amazing memories I’ll ever have.

“I want to say thank you to Jared [Leto] and Shannon [Leto] for allowing me the privilege to be a small part of their dream and to have been able to share the stage with them for so long.

“I’ll cherish the moments we had together and I’ll have love in my heard every time I think of those days until I draw my final breath.

“Please don’t be sad or angry over this and most of all, please don’t be divided over this, this is a good thing and will be good for everyone. [sic]”

Commenting on Tomo taking a break in March 2018, the band wrote on their official Twitter page: “We wanted to let you know that Tomo is taking a break from tour to deal with some personal matters. Thank you for respecting his privacy at this time. We will be continuing the Monolith Tour and are looking forward to seeing you all on the road very soon. [sic]”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – often abbreviated to 30STM or 30 Seconds to Mars – first formed in 1998, with Tomo joining in 2003.

It’s not known if Jared and Shannon will be replacing him.

