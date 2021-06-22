 $4 David Bowie Painting Expected To Sell for $80,000+ - Noise11.com
David Bowie painting

David Bowie painting

$4 David Bowie Painting Expected To Sell for $80,000+

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2021

in News

A painting by David Bowie, bought at a donation centre in Toronto, is expected to sell at auction for over $80000.

As of 1:42pm 22 June, 2021 (Australia time) the bid for the painting was at $75,100.

The semi abstract portrait has been authenticated by Bowie archivist Andy Peters. Bowie is thought to have created the painting in 1997, around the time be painted 47 pieces similar to the one being sold.

The painting is titled DHEAD XLVI.

Auctioneers Cowley Abbott posted:

David Robert Jones, known more commonly as David Bowie, was an icon of the music industry. Like many musicians, Bowie studied art and design as a young man, which would foster a love of fine art throughout his lifetime. He was also a passionate collector and painter, heavily influenced by the modernist art trends of the twentieth century; his paintings possess the stylistic influences of the German expressionists, Francis Bacon and the London School of painters.

Between 1995 and 1997 Bowie created a series of approximately forty-seven works on canvas which he entitled Dead Heads (or D Head). Each title included a non-sequential Roman numeral. The sitters ranged from band members, friends and acquaintances and there were also some self-portraits. It has been suggested that, for some of these important paintings, Bowie drew inspiration from the Ziggy Stardust era. With long hair and a pronounced profile, this energetic and enigmatic portrait is truly a rare representation from a celebrated artist.

We would like to thank Andy Peters at davidbowieautograph.com for his assistance in confirming the authenticity of this lot.

The painting is 24 cms by 19 cms in size (9.5 inches by 7.5 inches).

The auction for the Bowie painting is open until 24 June 2021 at 2:15pm EDT (Canada)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Re-Elected Chairman of Songwriters Hall of Fame

Nile Rodgers has been re-elected as the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

1 day ago
John Williamson
Duane McDonald Is Touring John Williamson Around Australia

Promoter Duane McDonald’s faith in Australian artists is paying off for Australian music fans with yet another all-Australian tour announced with John Williamson.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour

Elton John is ready to resume his Farewell tour. An announcement of the new dates is coming next week on 23 June.

4 days ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Reopen On Broadway In September

With America opening up David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ will return to Broadway in September.

4 days ago
The Beatles
Peter Jackson’s The Beatles ‘Get Back’ To Premiere On Disney+

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ will premiere on Disney+ in November. ‘Get Back’ is Jackson’s reboot of the ‘Let It Be’ film. Paul McCartney always despised the film because he felt he was shown in a negative light.

5 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK To Host Inaugural David Bowie Convention

The first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place across multiple venues in Liverpool, England next summer.

5 days ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

5 days ago