 50 Cent Burglar Arrested - Noise11.com
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo

50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman.

50 Cent Burglar Arrested

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2021

in News

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing $3 million (£2.1 million) in cash and jewellery from a New Jersey business owned by 50 Cent.

Travis Villalobos, Richard Murphy, and Matthew Gale stand accused of breaking into an apartment building leased for one of the In Da Club hitmaker’s companies in early 2021, and making off with a haul of cash and valuables.

According to prosecutors, Cliffside Park Police Department officials were called to the location on the eve of the heist, when they recovered a stolen vehicle, which was eventually tied to the burglary, thanks to surveillance footage.

The three males have since been arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

The rapper’s attorney told TMZ that the burglary was incorrectly reported as a break-in at the star’s home, when it was a leased apartment for one of his businesses.

“At the time the suspects were in the unit, police drove by but did not realise the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras,” he explained.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dr Dre
Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

January 6, 2021
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

August 7, 2020
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West Outburst

50 Cent is blaming rap rival JAY-Z for Kanye West's latest slavery outburst at a political rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

July 22, 2020
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Kanye West Over Presidential Stunt

50 Cent has slammed Kanye West's bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary 'diversion'.

July 15, 2020
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Caught On Camera Throwing Chair In Restaurant

50 Cent has been caught on camera hurling a restaurant table and chair at a wannabe rapper after he interrupted the superstar's dinner date in New Jersey.

July 12, 2020
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Denies Punching French Montana

50 Cent has denied having a run-in with French Montana.

February 7, 2020
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent to play RNB Fridays 2019

RNB Fridays Live has just dropped its most impressive line-up ever with Janet Jackson headlining a list of acts including Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent and Jason Derulo.

August 9, 2019