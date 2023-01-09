 50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2023

in News

50 Cent is developing a TV series inspired by Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile.

During a recent appearance on Big Boy TV, the rapper – real name Curtis Jackson – revealed that he is “in motion” on the project, which will be influenced by the popular movie, which contained autobiographical elements of the Slim Shady star’s life.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” he said. “It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

Big Boy then asked whether Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers III, was involved in the TV show.

“Did you have to convince, Em?” Big Boy questioned, to which 50 Cent replied, “It’s a new version. I want to show and offer a lot more details.”

A potential release date for the show is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also recently shared that he has three Black Mafia Family spinoffs in the works at the Starz network.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” he said, according to Complex. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from BMF. It’s BMF Immortal.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Release Two Albums In 2023

Robbie Williams has two albums coming out in 2023. Robbie Williams has revealed he has an abundance of tunes recorded for his side project Lufthaus, but he wants to focus on that as a "live entity" for now.

3 hours ago
Taylor Swift Midnights
Australian Albums Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains At No 1

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" logs a ninth week at No.1 in Australia, becoming her equal longest stay at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift Midnights
Gavin Ryan’s End of Year Australian Chart Wrap-up

For the first time in her career, Taylor Swift has the highest selling album in Australia for 2022, as her late October dropped tenth set "Midnights" is the No.1 Album for the past year.

3 days ago
French Montana
Gunfire Disrupts French Montana Miami Video Shoot

At least ten people have been injured after gunfire erupted during French Montana's video shoot in Miami on Thursday night.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Confirms New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has named her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' and revealed the new record will drop on March 10.

3 days ago
Serj Tankian, System Of A Down, Soundwave 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
System of a Down Drummer Says Serj Tankian Should Have Been Dropped 17 Years Ago

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has claimed the band should have replaced Serj Tankian in 2006.

5 days ago
Adele 30
Adele Suffering Back Issues In Vegas

Adele opened up about her chronic back pain during her recent Las Vegas residency performance.

5 days ago