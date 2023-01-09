50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works - Noise11.com

50 Cent is developing a TV series inspired by Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile.

During a recent appearance on Big Boy TV, the rapper – real name Curtis Jackson – revealed that he is “in motion” on the project, which will be influenced by the popular movie, which contained autobiographical elements of the Slim Shady star’s life.

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” he said. “It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

Big Boy then asked whether Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers III, was involved in the TV show.

“Did you have to convince, Em?” Big Boy questioned, to which 50 Cent replied, “It’s a new version. I want to show and offer a lot more details.”

A potential release date for the show is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also recently shared that he has three Black Mafia Family spinoffs in the works at the Starz network.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” he said, according to Complex. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from BMF. It’s BMF Immortal.”

