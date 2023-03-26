 50 Cent Settles Legal Suit Over Penis Surgery - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Settles Legal Suit Over Penis Surgery

by Music-News.com on March 26, 2023

in News

50 Cent has reached a settlement with medical spa executives over a lawsuit relating to false penis enlargement surgery claims.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, 50 Cent has agreed to end a legal claim against owners at Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Miami which he accused them of falsely suggesting that he had undergone a procedure at the clinic.

Attorneys for the rapper – real name is Curtis Jackson III – and spa bosses made a joint filing in a federal court on Friday in which they announced they had “reached an agreement in principle to settle Mr Jackson’s claims” and were “in the process of preparing an agreement to finalise and memorialise” their deal.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Jackson first filed the lawsuit in September, claiming aesthetician Angela Kogan and business owners had exploited an innocent photo that he “graciously agreed” to take with her to imply – on her Instagram account and in a guest appearance on The Shade Room – that she had provided him with penis enlargement surgery.

Kogan refuted Jackson’s allegations, claiming that the posts were “innocuous” and moved to dismiss the case. However, a judge denied the request in December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works

50 Cent is developing a TV series inspired by Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile.

January 10, 2023
Michael Jackson Michael
Michael Jackson Tracks Removed From Streaming Services Over Faked Vocal Accusations

Sony Music has decided to remove three posthumous Michael Jackson songs ‘Monster’ (featuring 50 Cent), ‘Keep Your Head Up’ and ‘Breaking News’ after continued allegations that the vocals are fake.

July 7, 2022
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Series Is Canned

50 Cent has claimed his upcoming Snoop Dogg-inspired series is no longer in production.

April 26, 2022
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent To Play Wembley

50 Cent is set to play London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in June.

January 27, 2022
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Is Developing New TV Rap Shows

50 Cent is working on a new hip-hop competition show, titled Unrapped.

July 9, 2021
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Burglar Arrested

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing $3 million (£2.1 million) in cash and jewellery from a New Jersey business owned by 50 Cent.

June 7, 2021
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

January 6, 2021