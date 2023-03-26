50 Cent Settles Legal Suit Over Penis Surgery - Noise11.com

50 Cent has reached a settlement with medical spa executives over a lawsuit relating to false penis enlargement surgery claims.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, 50 Cent has agreed to end a legal claim against owners at Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Miami which he accused them of falsely suggesting that he had undergone a procedure at the clinic.

Attorneys for the rapper – real name is Curtis Jackson III – and spa bosses made a joint filing in a federal court on Friday in which they announced they had “reached an agreement in principle to settle Mr Jackson’s claims” and were “in the process of preparing an agreement to finalise and memorialise” their deal.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Jackson first filed the lawsuit in September, claiming aesthetician Angela Kogan and business owners had exploited an innocent photo that he “graciously agreed” to take with her to imply – on her Instagram account and in a guest appearance on The Shade Room – that she had provided him with penis enlargement surgery.

Kogan refuted Jackson’s allegations, claiming that the posts were “innocuous” and moved to dismiss the case. However, a judge denied the request in December.

