Diddy Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison and Fined $500,000 Following Assault and Intimidation Plea - Noise11.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine after pleading guilty to federal assault and intimidation charges in New York. The sentence caps a dramatic fall for the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, whose decades-long influence on music and business has been eclipsed by a series of criminal and civil allegations.

The court heard that Combs admitted to multiple counts of violent assault and coercive behaviour spanning several years. Prosecutors described his actions as part of a “sustained pattern of abuse and intimidation” that extended across his personal and professional life.

In sentencing, the judge noted the “seriousness and consistency” of the behaviour and emphasised the need for accountability, citing Combs’ position of power in the entertainment industry. The ruling includes 50 months of federal custody, followed by supervised release and mandatory participation in behavioural rehabilitation programs.

Combs’ plea deal avoided what was expected to be a high-profile trial involving several witnesses and extensive video evidence reportedly obtained during a federal investigation. The case emerged after federal agents executed searches at Combs’ homes earlier this year as part of a probe into criminal allegations tied to multiple victims.

Through his legal team, Combs expressed remorse, acknowledging “deep regret for the pain caused” and stating that he intends to “take full responsibility and work toward personal growth.”

The verdict marks a significant shift in the career of a figure once seen as a self-made icon of hip-hop success. Rising to fame in the 1990s as the founder of Bad Boy Records, Combs was instrumental in the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase and others, before expanding into fashion, television and spirits. His business ventures made him one of the richest figures in the entertainment industry, but recent months have seen that empire crumble.

Corporate partners have cut ties, streaming platforms have pulled his name from curated playlists, and several civil lawsuits continue to move through the courts.

The 50-month prison sentence brings to an end decades of speculation surrounding Combs’ conduct and cements a striking reversal for a man once celebrated as the face of hip-hop entrepreneurship.

He will begin serving his sentence immediately.

