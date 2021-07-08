 50 Cent Is Developing New TV Rap Shows - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Is Developing New TV Rap Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2021

in News

50 Cent is working on a new hip-hop competition show, titled Unrapped.

The rapper and producer, real name Curtis Jackson, has teamed up with bosses at TV network ABC to develop the project, which will feature celebrities showing off their hip-hop skills in rap battles.

Each star will be coached by iconic hip-hop mentors and go head-to-head on the mic until a winner is crowned, according to Deadline, who report that casting is already underway.

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” the musician said in a statement. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”

It’s not 50’s first reality TV venture – he launched his G-Unit Film and Television production house with Dream School in 2013.

If Unrapped becomes a full series at ABC, it will go head-to-head with Netflix’s similar hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow, which features judges Chance the Rapper, T.I., and Cardi B.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee

Mariah Carey has agreed a settlement with a former assistant she accused of blackmail.

15 hours ago
Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than
Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

1 day ago
Sarah Blasko As Day Follows Night
Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’

Sarah Blasko is preparing to finally get her 10th anniversary ‘As Day Follows Night’ tour underway, slightly delayed because of her Seeker Lover Keeper 2019 tour followed by the birth of her second child … oh, and something called a pandemic.

1 day ago
Shihad
Shihad Reveals 10th Album ‘Old Gods’ Is On The Way

New Zealand powerhouse Shihad will release their 10th album ‘Old Gods’ in August.

1 day ago
Diplo
Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

Diplo has been hit with another sex assault lawsuit from a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex – and recorded it.

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.

1 day ago