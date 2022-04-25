 50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Series Is Canned - Noise11.com
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman

50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Series Is Canned

by Music-News.com on April 26, 2022

in News

50 Cent has claimed his upcoming Snoop Dogg-inspired series is no longer in production.

The rappers announced in December that they would serve as executive producers on the Starz anthology series, A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, which would centre around Snoop’s 1993 murder trial.

However, 50 told fans on Twitter on Saturday that the show is no longer moving forward.

“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” 50 wrote in his since-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

Back in December, 50 Cent said he was “excited to be working with Snoop” in bringing his “incredible story” to the small screen, while Snoop stated that the show will recount “a pivotal moment in my life and career”.

In 1993, Snoop Dogg was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee. Both Snoop and Lee were acquitted after a highly publicised trial.

This isn’t the first time 50, real name Curtis Jackson, has criticised executives at cable network Starz, for whom he has produced the Power TV series and its spin-offs Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force.

In a series of social media posts in March, he threatened to leave his deal with the network, telling his fans, “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Records Song For Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack

Lady Gaga has reportedly recorded a song for the 'Top Gun: Maverick' soundtrack.

5 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Praises Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly For Keeping Rock Alive

Mick Jagger has named Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly as two new rockers keeping the genre alive.

11 hours ago
A$AP Rocky, Noise11, Photo
A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connected To Los Angeles Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning.

4 days ago
Bill Nighy and Florence Welch in Free
Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’

British actor Bill Nighy is the star of ‘Free’, the new video from Florence + The Machine.

5 days ago
The Wiggles
The Wiggles To Receive The Ted Albert Award at The APRA Music Awards

The original Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple Wiggles, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

5 days ago
Hot Chip, music news, noise11.com
Hot Chip Announce Next Album ‘Freakout/Release’

Hot Chip have announced a new album. Hot Chip - which consists of Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Al Doyle, Owen Clarke, and Felix Martin - were originally formed in 2000 and released their last album in 2019 but are set to return to the music scene with 'Freakout/Release', due for release later this year.

6 days ago
Craig David
Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

6 days ago