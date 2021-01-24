61 Fucks Given In 19 Triple J Hottest 100 Songs - Noise11.com

Did you enjoy 2021’s Triple J Hottest 100? Fuck yeah. 61 times to be exact. The Triple J Hottest 100 of 2021 features 19 songs dropping the F bomb at total of 61 times.

That’s just one of Triple J’s fun facts for the Hottest 100 of 2021. The countdown also included 33 acts first heard in Triple J’s unearthed. There were 26 artists appearing in the Hottest 100 for the very first time and two artists, Peking Duk and DMA’s clocking up a 7 year in a row run of Hottest 100 appearances.

Glass Animals topped the Hottest 100 with ‘Heat Waves’. The track is from the third Glass Animals album ‘Dreamland’. ‘Dreamland’ peaked at no 6 on the ARIA chart. The song reached number 11 in Australia.

Glass Animals are from Oxford, UK. They formed in 2010. The band also appeared on the Triple J Hottest 100 at no 18 with ‘Tangerine’ and no 51 with ‘Your Love’.

The Triple J Hottest 100 of 2021 was:

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Spacey Jane – Booster Seat

Flume – The Difference ft. Toro Y Moi

Ball Park Music – Cherub

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

G Flip – Hyperfine

The Jungle Giants – Sending Me Ur Loving

Hilltop Hoods – I’m Good

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments