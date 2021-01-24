 61 Fucks Given In 19 Triple J Hottest 100 Songs - Noise11.com
Glass Animals

61 Fucks Given In 19 Triple J Hottest 100 Songs

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Did you enjoy 2021’s Triple J Hottest 100? Fuck yeah. 61 times to be exact. The Triple J Hottest 100 of 2021 features 19 songs dropping the F bomb at total of 61 times.

That’s just one of Triple J’s fun facts for the Hottest 100 of 2021. The countdown also included 33 acts first heard in Triple J’s unearthed. There were 26 artists appearing in the Hottest 100 for the very first time and two artists, Peking Duk and DMA’s clocking up a 7 year in a row run of Hottest 100 appearances.

Glass Animals topped the Hottest 100 with ‘Heat Waves’. The track is from the third Glass Animals album ‘Dreamland’. ‘Dreamland’ peaked at no 6 on the ARIA chart. The song reached number 11 in Australia.

Glass Animals are from Oxford, UK. They formed in 2010. The band also appeared on the Triple J Hottest 100 at no 18 with ‘Tangerine’ and no 51 with ‘Your Love’.

The Triple J Hottest 100 of 2021 was:

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Spacey Jane – Booster Seat

Flume – The Difference ft. Toro Y Moi

Ball Park Music – Cherub

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

G Flip – Hyperfine

The Jungle Giants – Sending Me Ur Loving

Hilltop Hoods – I’m Good

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

