 80s Pop Star Tiffany Has A New Song ‘Hey Baby’ - Noise11.com
Tiffany

80s Pop Star Tiffany Has A New Song ‘Hey Baby’

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2021

in News

80s popette Tiffany is now 49 years old and she has a new song called ‘Hey Baby’.

Back in 1987 Tiffany’s big hit was a cover of 60s classic ‘I Think We’re Along Now’.

“Hey Baby is a little wink to the retro 80’s punk flare with the modern production of today. This song is quickly becoming one of my favorites to perform. It’s flirty and fun,” she says.

Tiffany has a new album ‘Shadows’ on the way. She kicked off her tour in Texas last weekend with L.A. Guns members Johnny Martin and Scot Coogan in her band.

As well as Popping, Tiffany was the voice for Judy Jetson in ‘Jetsons: The Movie’. She also had a cameo in an episode of How I Met Your Mother.

