Aaron Schembri Debuts New Paul Norton Co-Write ‘The Setting Sun’ - Noise11.com

The new Aaron Schembri song ‘The Setting Sun’ is a song he co-wrote with Melbourne singer songwriter Paul Norton.

“I called Paul Norton one afternoon and said, “Hey I’ve got this Bob Dylan/Tom Petty kind of tune but I have no idea what to do with it,” Aaron said.

Norton completed the song and Aaron, Paul and Paul’s wife Wendy Stapleton went into the studio to record it. ‘The Setting Sun’ features Paul and Wendy on backing vocals.

‘For the past 11 years and even now, I seek Paul and Wendy for advice on just about everything. They are two of my favourite people to work with,” Aaron says.

Aaron’s previous album ‘City Lights’ featured guest appearances from Normie Rowe, Russell Morris, Colleen Hewitt, Phil Manning, Swanee, Kevin Borich, Mark Gable, Wilbur Wilde, Mike Rudd, Jimmy Cupples and Ross Wilson.

Aaron will be heading out soon on a national tour with Ross Wilson.

