ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week - Noise11.com

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

An announcement about ‘Voyage’ will be made at 6pm London time Thursday 2 September 2021. (That is 3am 3 September in east coast Australia).

The title of the two impending songs ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ have been known for some time. The first is an ABBA ballad, the second a more uptempo ABBA pop song.

A music video for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ is also expected to be revealed with the announcement.

The project now confirmed as ‘Voyage’ has been a longtime coming. The new music we get to hear later this week was originally intended for 2018, then 2019 and then Covid hit. “It proved to be more difficult to do certain things,” ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus told ITV News London in 2020. “Next year I can promise you you will get to hear the new songs.”

ABBA ‘Voyage’ the album will be released before the end of 2021. The Avatar (ABBAtar) stage show is expected to premiere in London in May 2022.

As solo artists ABBA have only released new music sparingly. ABBA members most recent solo album are:

Agnetha Fältskog ‘A’ (2013)

Benny Andersson ‘Piano’ (2017)

Anni-Frid Lyngstad ‘Djupa andetag’ (1996)

Bjorn has collaborated on projects with Benny, the most recent being ‘Hjälp Sökes’ in 2013 but he has not released any solo pop material since pre-ABBA in 1969.

Frida also had the biggest solo hit with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’ in 1982. (no 3 Sweden, no 5 Australia, no 13 USA).

