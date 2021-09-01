 ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week - Noise11.com
Abba Voyage 020921

ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

An announcement about ‘Voyage’ will be made at 6pm London time Thursday 2 September 2021. (That is 3am 3 September in east coast Australia).

The title of the two impending songs ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ have been known for some time. The first is an ABBA ballad, the second a more uptempo ABBA pop song.

A music video for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ is also expected to be revealed with the announcement.

The project now confirmed as ‘Voyage’ has been a longtime coming. The new music we get to hear later this week was originally intended for 2018, then 2019 and then Covid hit. “It proved to be more difficult to do certain things,” ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus told ITV News London in 2020. “Next year I can promise you you will get to hear the new songs.”

ABBA ‘Voyage’ the album will be released before the end of 2021. The Avatar (ABBAtar) stage show is expected to premiere in London in May 2022.

As solo artists ABBA have only released new music sparingly. ABBA members most recent solo album are:

Agnetha Fältskog ‘A’ (2013)

Benny Andersson ‘Piano’ (2017)

Anni-Frid Lyngstad ‘Djupa andetag’ (1996)

Bjorn has collaborated on projects with Benny, the most recent being ‘Hjälp Sökes’ in 2013 but he has not released any solo pop material since pre-ABBA in 1969.

Frida also had the biggest solo hit with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’ in 1982. (no 3 Sweden, no 5 Australia, no 13 USA).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fleetwood Mac Future Games
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac’s fifth album ‘Future Games’ is 50 years old this week. It was the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Christine McVie as a full member.

32 mins ago
Gene Simmons of KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Tests Positive To Covid, Australian Kiss Dates Postponed

Gene Simmons of Kiss has tested positive to Covid-19 right as his fellow Kiss mate Paul Stanley is recovering from the same thing.

6 hours ago
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Announces His First Ever Solo UK Tour

Lindsey Buckingham is set for his first-ever solo tour of Europe.

15 hours ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Generate Over 4 Million First Day Tik Tok Views

ABBA have joined social media platform Tik Tok and in just over 24 hours have generated over 4 million views.

24 hours ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charlie Watts Book Tops Best Seller List

A book about Charlie Watts, only released one-month ago, has become a best seller following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer last week.

1 day ago
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mellencamp Dusts Off The Archives With 2000 Concert

John Mellencamp is the latest artist to be dusting off the old tapes with the release of a live album from his 2000 Good Samaritan tour.

1 day ago
Lou Reed, sxsw 2008, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trailer For Todd Haynes ‘The Velvet Underground: A Documentary’ Premieres

A trailer for Todd Haynes Velvet Underground documentary has been unveiled ahead of the premiere on Apple TV+ on 15 October.

1 day ago