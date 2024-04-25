Mike Pinder of The Moody Blues Dies At Age 82 - Noise11.com

R.I.P. Mike Pinder, a founding member of The Moody Blues.

Mike was the keyboard player for The Moody Blues forming the band in Birmingham in 1964 with Denny Laine, Ray Thomas, Clint Warwick and Graeme Edge.

Mike co-wrote four songs on the first album ‘The Magnificent Moodies’ with Denny Laine, who later joined Wings. He stayed with the band until 1978’s ‘Octave’ album. ‘The Magnificent Moodies’ gave The Moody Blues their first hit ‘Go Now’ (sung by Laine and which was part of the Wings setlist in the mid 70s).

Laine and Warwick left after the first album and were replaced with Justin Hayward and John Lodge. The second album ‘Days of Future Past’ featured the hit song ‘Nights In White Satin’.

Mike wrote the opening track of ‘Seventh Sojourn’, ‘Lost In A Lost World’.

Mike Pinder released a solo album ‘The Promise’ in 1976 during a hiatus for the band. When they returned for ‘Octave’ he was newly married and with a child and opted out of touring, eventually leaving the band. He took up a job a Atari, working on music synthesis and stayed clear of his music career until the mid 90s when he released a second solo album ‘Among The Stars’.

In 2018, Mike, along with the other members of The Moody Blues, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mike passed away at his California home on 24 April 2024.

A statement on at Mike Pinder Appreciation Group reads:

Michael Thomas Pinder died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at his home in Northern California, surrounded by his devoted family. Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart. He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, “Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.” His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.

