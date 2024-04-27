 Neil Young and Crazy Horse Kick Off Love Earth Tour in San Diego - Noise11.com
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Kick Off Love Earth Tour in San Diego

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2024

News

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are back on the road in the USA with the 2024 kicking off with two shows in San Diego this week.

Crazy Horse 2024 featured Billy Talbot on bass, Ralph Molina on drums and Micah Nelson, Willie’s son and Promise of the Real member on guitar, replacing Nils Lofgren. Lofgren is on tour with The E Street Band.

‘Love Earth’ had one glaring omission on the first show. The title ‘Love Earth’ was not in the setlist. ‘Love Earth’ was the title track of the most recent Neil and Crazy Horse album from 2022. There was nothing from the two most recent Crazy Horse albums, ‘Love Earth’ and ‘Barn’. You have to go back 28 years for the newest song in the setlist, ‘Scattered’ from 1996’s ‘Broken Arrow’.

Neil’s latest album of reused songs ‘Fu##in’ Up’ was the centrepiece of second show with five tracks out of the 14 song setlist. ‘Fu##in’ Up’, released this week (26 April), so a remake of the 1990 ‘Ragged Glory’. Why? Who knows how Neil’s mind works sometimes. Maybe he was inspired by all those Taylor Swift ‘Taylor’s Version’ cash grabs.

The first show on Wednesday 24 April 2024 was more about ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ from 1969 with four songs out of the 14 from that iconic album of Neils.

The both shows kicked off in true elongated Crazy Horse glory with a 15 minute version of ‘Cortez The Killer’. The electric set ended with a similarly long ‘Love and Only Love’ and just to keep the jam going, show one also had a 15 minute ‘Down By The River’.

The show was divided into two parts with Crazy Horse grunge at the start followed by Neil in acoustic mode with the band back for the encore.

Neil Young setlist, 25 April, 2024, San Diego

Cortez the Killer (from Zuma, 1975)
Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’) (from Broken Arrow, 1996)
Country Home (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
White Line (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Fuckin’ Up (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Love to Burn (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Powderfinger (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Love and Only Love (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Neil Solo Acoustic
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)
Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Harvest Moon (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Human Highway (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Encore:
Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

Neil Young setlist, 24 April, 2024, San Diego

Cortez the Killer (from Zuma, 1975)
Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’) (from Broken Arrow, 1996)
Don’t Cry No Tears (from Zuma, 1975)
Down by the River (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
The Losing End (When You’re On) (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Powderfinger (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Love and Only Love (from Ragged Glory, 1990)

Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)
Harvest Moon (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Don’t Be Denied (from Time Fades Away, 1973)
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

The next show is 27 April in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lets hope we see some Neil action back in Australia before too long and before its too late. Neil last toured Australia in 2013.

