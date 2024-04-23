 Brandi Carlile to Open For Stevie Nicks In London - Noise11.com
Brandi Carlile to Open For Stevie Nicks In London

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2024

Stevie Nicks has revealed the first wave of special guests for her upcoming show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Stevie will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma at the London concert, on July 12, with “many more” acts soon to be announced.

On Instagram, Brandi posted a photo of the show’s poster with the caption: “When @StevieNicks asks, you get on the plane.

“London, it’s been too long.

“I cannot wait to see your sunburns ate @BSTHydePark this summer.

“Who’s coming? … apart from my mother-in-law and all of Catherine’s friends.”

Paris also took to the social media platform and penned: “I’m beyond excited to be supporting @stevienicks at @brandicarlile and @annacalvi.

“This is an absolute dream come true and I still can’t quite believe it, what LEGENDS. Can’t wait to see you there (sic).”

Stevie’s performance will mark the artist’s first solo show in England in seven years, having previously played with Fleetwood Mac at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

When Nicks was announced to be one of the festival’s headlining acts, Stevie admitted it was “always a dream come true” to perform and work in the country.

In a statement, she said: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true.”

As well as Stevie Nicks, the likes of Kings of Leon, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue will also be headlining the festival.

