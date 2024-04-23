 Mike Oldfield's ‘Tubular Bells’ To Be Performed Live With Richard A Smith In Australia - Noise11.com
Mike Oldfield Tubular Bells

Mike Oldfield Tubular Bells

Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ To Be Performed Live With Richard A Smith In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

in News

Mike Oldfield’s longtime collaborator Richard A Smith will perform ‘Tubular Bells’ in Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic album.

Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ was not only his first album but also the first album on Richard Branson’s Virgin Records.

Mike Oldfield was 19 years old when he recorded the album and performed every instrument on the album. Mike performs grand piano, glockenspiel, Farfisa organ, bass guitar, electric guitar (including “speed guitar”, “fuzz guitar”, “mandolin-like guitar” and “guitars sounding like bagpipes”), taped motor drive amplifier organ chord, assorted percussion, acoustic guitar, flageolet, honky tonk piano, Lowrey organ, tubular bells, concert tympani, Hammond organ, Spanish guitar,

‘Tubular Bells’ was released in May 1973 and didn’t attract any real interest until December 1973 when parts of it were used as the theme for ‘The Exorcist’. In March 1974, it was the number one album in the UK.

Oldfield has revisited the ‘Tubular Bells’ concept on numerous occasions. ‘Tubular Bells II’ was released in 1992, ‘Tubular Bells III’ was released in 1998, ‘The Millennium Bell’ was released in 1999 and ‘Tubular Bells 2003’ was released in 2003.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells 2 and 3 including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, Horseguards Parade in London, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. Robin has also worked with diverse artists including Rod Stewart, Goldie, Andrea Bocelli, Enrique, The 2 Cellos, and Luciano Pavarotti.

“The show was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in London in August 2021 to great acclaim as an early celebration of and tribute to Mike – who in my view is one of England’s greatest composers in the last century. Along with the musicians, it’s a real privilege to be performing this extraordinary work. It’s as fresh today as it was when Mike created it in 1971 – and I love having the chance to bring it to new audiences as well as those who, like me, are still captivated by it whenever they hear it.

“The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age. It takes you on a journey through progressive rock and electronica, blues, folk, jazz and classical and along the way evokes such melodic beauty and drama. We’ve had plenty of tears from the audience and so many wonderful stories of their first experience with Tubular Bells.” Robin A Smith

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 24th April – www.davidroywilliams.com

TOUR DATES
Thursday Aug 1 – Bruce Mason Centre, New Zealand
Saturday Aug 3 – State Theatre, Sydney
Sunday Aug 4 – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong
Wednesday Aug 7 – Art House, Wyong
Thursday Aug 8 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Friday Aug 9 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads
Saturday Aug 10 – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Sunday Aug 11 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Wednesday Aug 14 – Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra
Thursday Aug 15 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Friday Aug 16 – The Playhouse Theatre, Geelong
Saturday Aug 17 – Palais Theatre, St Kilda Melbourne
Sunday Aug 18 – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide
Monday Aug 19 – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston
Wednesday Aug 21 – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Friday Aug 23 – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre***
Saturday Aug 24 – Astor Theatre, Perth

***On sale Monday 29th April 9am AWST

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sammy Hagar supplied HWOF
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sammy Hagar will be the 2779th recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sammy’s star will be unveiled on 30 April 2024 at 11:30am.

7 hours ago
Alice Cooper 2024 by Winston Robison
Alice Cooper Plays First Show Of 2024 For Pandemonium In Melbourne

Alice Cooper is back touring with his first shows for 2024 now underway in Australia headlining the Pandemonium Rocks music festival.

1 day ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Covers Paramore ‘Hard Times’

David Byrne has covered Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ after Paramore’ covered David’s Talking Heads classic ‘Burning Down The House’.

1 day ago
Allman Brothers Co-Founder Dickey Betts Dies Aged 80

Guitarist Dickey Betts, a co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band and songwriter of ‘Ramblin’ Man’, has died at age 80.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney and Wings One Hand Clapping
Paul McCartney & Wings ‘One Hand Clapping’ Gets Official Release After 50 Years

A soundtrack for ‘One Hand Clapping’, the Paul McCartney & Wings doco from 1974, will finally be released after 50 years on June 14, 2024.

4 days ago
James Taylor at MCA Melbourne 16 April 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
James Taylor Farewells Australia With Final Tour (Melbourne Review)

I could go to a James Taylor show just for the stories. The man is a part of music history and is still around to tell the tales of how it all began. Like, for instance, being the first artist signed to Apple Records. James “auditioned” for Apple with his song ‘Something In The Way She Moves’. "Paul went away and started the label and George went away and wrote the song”, he said.

6 days ago
The Beatles Let It Be movie
The Beatles Restore Original ‘Let It Be’ Movie for Disney+ … Confirmed

As teased yesterday, The Beatles original 1970 Michael Lindsay-Hogg 'Let It Be' movie has been restored by Peter Jackson and will stream on Disney+ from May 8, 2024.

7 days ago