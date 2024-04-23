Mike Oldfield's ‘Tubular Bells’ To Be Performed Live With Richard A Smith In Australia - Noise11.com

Mike Oldfield’s longtime collaborator Richard A Smith will perform ‘Tubular Bells’ in Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic album.

Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ was not only his first album but also the first album on Richard Branson’s Virgin Records.

Mike Oldfield was 19 years old when he recorded the album and performed every instrument on the album. Mike performs grand piano, glockenspiel, Farfisa organ, bass guitar, electric guitar (including “speed guitar”, “fuzz guitar”, “mandolin-like guitar” and “guitars sounding like bagpipes”), taped motor drive amplifier organ chord, assorted percussion, acoustic guitar, flageolet, honky tonk piano, Lowrey organ, tubular bells, concert tympani, Hammond organ, Spanish guitar,

‘Tubular Bells’ was released in May 1973 and didn’t attract any real interest until December 1973 when parts of it were used as the theme for ‘The Exorcist’. In March 1974, it was the number one album in the UK.

Oldfield has revisited the ‘Tubular Bells’ concept on numerous occasions. ‘Tubular Bells II’ was released in 1992, ‘Tubular Bells III’ was released in 1998, ‘The Millennium Bell’ was released in 1999 and ‘Tubular Bells 2003’ was released in 2003.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells 2 and 3 including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, Horseguards Parade in London, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. Robin has also worked with diverse artists including Rod Stewart, Goldie, Andrea Bocelli, Enrique, The 2 Cellos, and Luciano Pavarotti.

“The show was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in London in August 2021 to great acclaim as an early celebration of and tribute to Mike – who in my view is one of England’s greatest composers in the last century. Along with the musicians, it’s a real privilege to be performing this extraordinary work. It’s as fresh today as it was when Mike created it in 1971 – and I love having the chance to bring it to new audiences as well as those who, like me, are still captivated by it whenever they hear it.

“The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age. It takes you on a journey through progressive rock and electronica, blues, folk, jazz and classical and along the way evokes such melodic beauty and drama. We’ve had plenty of tears from the audience and so many wonderful stories of their first experience with Tubular Bells.” Robin A Smith

TOUR DATES

Thursday Aug 1 – Bruce Mason Centre, New Zealand

Saturday Aug 3 – State Theatre, Sydney

Sunday Aug 4 – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Wednesday Aug 7 – Art House, Wyong

Thursday Aug 8 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Friday Aug 9 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Saturday Aug 10 – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Sunday Aug 11 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday Aug 14 – Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra

Thursday Aug 15 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday Aug 16 – The Playhouse Theatre, Geelong

Saturday Aug 17 – Palais Theatre, St Kilda Melbourne

Sunday Aug 18 – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Monday Aug 19 – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston

Wednesday Aug 21 – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Friday Aug 23 – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre***

Saturday Aug 24 – Astor Theatre, Perth

***On sale Monday 29th April 9am AWST

