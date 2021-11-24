ABBA Nominated For Their First Grammy EVER - Noise11.com

ABBA released their first single ‘People Need Love’ in 1972. 49 years later they have been nominated for their first ever Grammy Award.
ABBA’s nomination is for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ in the main category Record of the Year.
It is no wonder ABBA never had a Grammy nomination. Until the new album ‘Voyage’ they never had a Top 10 album in America.
Abba just scrapped into the USA charts. ‘Waterloo’ reached no 6, ‘Dancing Queen’ was no 1, ‘Take A Chance on Me’ was no 3 and ‘The Winner Takes It All’ reached no 8. They were the only four times ABBA made the American Top 10. Compare that to the 16 Top 10 hits they had in Australia and the 20 Top 10 hits they had in the UK.
Record of the Year
• I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
• Freedom
Jon Batiste
• I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
• Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt
• Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings
• Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats
• Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS
• Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip
• drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Daniel Nigro
• Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars
