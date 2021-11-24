ABBA Nominated For Their First Grammy EVER - Noise11.com

ABBA released their first single ‘People Need Love’ in 1972. 49 years later they have been nominated for their first ever Grammy Award.

ABBA’s nomination is for ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ in the main category Record of the Year.

It is no wonder ABBA never had a Grammy nomination. Until the new album ‘Voyage’ they never had a Top 10 album in America.

Abba just scrapped into the USA charts. ‘Waterloo’ reached no 6, ‘Dancing Queen’ was no 1, ‘Take A Chance on Me’ was no 3 and ‘The Winner Takes It All’ reached no 8. They were the only four times ABBA made the American Top 10. Compare that to the 16 Top 10 hits they had in Australia and the 20 Top 10 hits they had in the UK.

Record of the Year

• I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

• Freedom

Jon Batiste

• I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

• Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt

• Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings

• Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats

• Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS

• Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip

• drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro

• Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars

