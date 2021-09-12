ABBA Score First Hits On Australian Chart Since 1980 - Noise11.com

The two new ABBA songs ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ have made the Australian Top 10 giving ABBA their first chart hit in Australia since ‘On and On and On’ in 1980.

‘On and On and On’ was from the second last ABBA album ‘Super Trouper’. It reach no 9 in Australia. ‘Super Trouper’ also featured ‘The Winner Takes It All’, (no 7, 1980).

All of the singles from the final ABBA album of the original era ‘The Visitors’ failed to make the Australian Top 40 although ‘One of Us’ reached no 3 in the UK and ‘When All Is Said and Done’ reached no 27 in the USA.

The two new songs from the upcoming ‘Voyage’ album are at ‘(Don’t Shut Me Down) no 27 and (I Still Have Faith In You) no 39 in Australia. In the UK they are at no 9 and no 14 and in Sweden (not surprisingly) at no 1 and 2.

Fans in Sweden, Australia and the UK have clearly chosen the uptempo pop song ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ as the favourite but consistently across Europe ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ has become the fan favourite.

ABBA ‘Voyage’ will be released 5 November 2021.

