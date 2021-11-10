 ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage - Noise11.com
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2021

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

It looks like by the end of this week ABBA will have their first US Top 10 with the new album ‘Voyage’.

America was very confused by the Swedish pop act in the 70s. In fact when they first made the Rolling Stone Encyclopedia of Rock and Roll in the 1980s, Rolling Stone listed them as an Australian band. It is no wonder American’s STILL to this day cannot pronounce the name ABBA calling them out loud ARBA.

ABBA’s highest chart position in the USA to date in no 14 for the 1977 album ‘ABBA: The Album’.

ABBA didn’t even crack the Top 100 in America until their fourth album ‘Arrival’. It peaked at no 20 even though it contains their signature song ‘Dancing Queen’ which was a no 1 US hit.

ABBA’s third album, with ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘SOS’ and ‘I Do I Do I Do I Do I Do’ only made it to no 174 on the American charts.

ABBA only had four Top 10 hits in the USA. ‘Waterloo’ (no 6, 1974), ‘Dancing Queen’ (no 1, 1976), ‘Take A Chance On Me’ (no 3, 1978) and ‘The Winner Takes It All’ (no 8, 1980).

‘Voyage’ will not achieve ABBA’s first US number one. That is going to Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ because of streaming. ‘Voyage’ will most likely appear at number two in America when the chart is published later this week.

