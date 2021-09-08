ABBA ‘Voyage’ Breaks UK Record For Pre-Orders - Noise11.com

Two months out from its official release ABBA ‘Voyage’ has broken a UK record for pre-orders, held for more than decade by Take That.

‘Voyage’ had 80000 pre-orders in the three days since it was announced. The album won’t be released until 5 November 2021.

I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down have been viewed over 12.7m and 6.2m times on YouTube, respectively.

ABBA ‘Voyage’ lands 39 years and 49 weeks after ABBA’s last album ‘The Visitors’ in 1981. 1981 was the year Charles and Di married, Ronald Reagan was the US President, Raiders of the Lost Ark debuted, the first DeLorean car was unveiled, Muhammad Ali retired, and America’s first test tube baby was born.

ABBA ‘Voyage’ was recorded at Benny Andersson’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm. On 27 May 2022, the ABBA ‘Voyage’ live event will commence in London with a 10-piece live band performing with digital ABBA members appearing as avatars. ABBA built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the show’s residency.

