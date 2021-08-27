ABBA ‘Voyage’ Expected To Be A Complete Album and Stage Production - Noise11.com

ABBA’s announcement on 2 September 2021 is expected to reveal a complete new album for the Swedish as well as a full-on theatre production for the long awaited Hologram show.

ABBA finally announced an upcoming media conference this week. The announcement is branded ABBA Voyage and a website has gone live as a placeholder for the news.

A trailer for ABBA Voyage has also been switched on on YouTube. The stage production is set to premiere in London in May 2022.

Noise11.com has also discovered that ABBA Voyage is an official ABBA property. The site is registered to Aniara Ltd, a Richmond UK company. The company is owned by Swede Ludvig Mats Vilhelm Andersson, a producer from Stockholm. Ludvig is the son of Benny Andersson of ABBA.

While we know that at least five new ABBA songs were recorded and two titles are ‘Don’t Shut Down’ and ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, little is known on what else has been created to make up a new album.

The final ABBA album was ‘The Visitors’ in 1981. That album was released on 30 November 1981. It contained the singles ‘One of Us’, ‘When All Is Said and Done’, ‘Head Over Heels’ and ‘The Visitors’.

Since its release only two more ABBA songs have been released. ‘The Day Before You Came’ and ‘Under Attack’ both featured on the 1982 compilation ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’.

The most recent ABBA previously unreleased song released was “From A Twinkling Star To A Passing Angel” in 2012 on the deluxe edition of ‘The Visitors’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments