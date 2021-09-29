 Adele Is Expected To Release New Music This Week - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Is Expected To Release New Music This Week

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2021

in News

Adele is expected to release new music this week but there has been no official announcement.

The Twitterverse went nuts over Adele after a US radio host posted new Adele was coming this week. The post was quickly deleted.

Rumours have been active of a new Adele album in 2021. Adele has had three albums, ‘19’ in 2008, ‘21’ in 2011 and ‘25’ in 2015 so we can assume that by following the pattern on naming her current album after her age when it was released that the new record will be called ‘33’.

Adele’s three albums have sold 59 million copies around the world (including 2 million in Australia). All three have been number one albums in the USA and UK (the first ‘19’ peaked at no 3 in Australia).

She also recorded the theme for the James Bond movie ‘Skyfall’.

