Adele Reveals Her 30 Tracklisting And Chris Stapleton In On the Album - Noise11.com

Adele has confirmed the tracklisting for her ‘30’ album and fans will be treated to a bonus version of ‘Easy On Me’ with Chris Stapleton. Adele covered Stapleton’s “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” on 21.

Legendary composer Errol Garner, who died in 1977, also features on the record.

Adele posted earlier, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says “It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once”. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x”

Adele’s 30 is due November 19, 2021.

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



