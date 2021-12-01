Adele To Play Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Adele is heading to Las Vegas. Adele, who released her fourth studio album 30 earlier this month, announced on Tuesday that she will soon be staging a series of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Titled Weekends with Adele, the superstar will perform two shows each weekend beginning 21 January and ending 16 April 2022.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Adele simply wrote: “See you at Caesars in Vegasss (sic).”

Registration for presale tickets opens on 30 November.

In taking on a residency in Sin City, Adele follows in the footsteps of artists such as Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Gwen Stefani.

Previously, the Hello hitmaker revealed that she has no plans to go on tour with 30 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would love to do that but all the COVID rules are so different everywhere, you know?” she told Sky News. “The rates of infection, the rates of vaccine, it’s just, it makes me nervous trying to plan a world tour globally, when it feels like no one is really on the same page. And the last thing I would ever want to do is cancel any shows again.”

