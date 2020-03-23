 Aerosmith Urge Fans To Engage Online During Pandemic - Noise11.com
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith Urge Fans To Engage Online During Pandemic

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2020

in News

Steven Tyler and co shared a video comprised of series of previously recorded clips of the band – which is also comprised of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer – getting up close to each other to highlight the importance of social-distancing and keeping two metres (six feet) apart from everyone to help flatten the curve of the virus.

As well as the ‘Public Service Announcement’ posted on their social media pages, Tyler wrote: “#BeatTheVirus #StayAtHome – You may have it and not know it. Don’t spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it’s about us … All of us ! (sic)”

Aerosmith plea comes as many US states have closed businesses and the governments have advised everyone to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and avoid bars, clubs and restaurants, many of which have shut down across the globe.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has hailed Aerosmith a “force of nature”.

Elliott has heaped praise on his peers and admitted he didn’t get the comparison many people made between Aerosmith and The Rolling Stones, because they are “so unique”.

He said: “Aerosmith is so uniquely them. I remember people used to compare ’em to The Rolling Stones, because of the sloppy thing, and more likely because of Steven’s [Tyler, vocals] lips.

“But I didn’t hear them as The Rolling Stones.

“Maybe a little bit — yeah, probably the attitude — but musically, they were very different. And what Aerosmith does is so unique. They own it.”

He added: “We did some shows with them in South America in 2017, and specifically, two of ’em were probably the best rock shows I’ve ever seen.

“They were just on fire.

“When they get it right, my God — they’re unstoppable. They are a force of nature.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Perform For The Together At Home Series

OneRepublic and the #TogetherAtHome series.

34 mins ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Slammed For Vile Coronavirus Comment

Madonna has come under fire from fans for calling the coronavirus "the great equalizer" while naked in a bathtub.

1 hour ago
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire

Dionne Warwick, who has been in show-business for almost six decades and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has admitted she will only retire if her vocals and looks fade.

12 hours ago
Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

Country superstar Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

3 days ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

4 days ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin' Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

4 days ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Teams With Bob Geldof For New Charity

Rita Ora has teamed up with Sir Bob Geldof to create an emblem aimed at raising awareness for the coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago