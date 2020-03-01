 Alanis Morissette Reveals ‘Reason I Drink’ Video - Noise11.com
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Reveals 'Reason I Drink' Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2020

in News

Alanis Morissette has a new video for ‘Reasons I Drink’, another taster from her upcoming ninth studio album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

‘Such Pretty Forks In the Road’ is the first Alanis Morissette album since ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’ in 2012.

Alanis debuted ‘Reasons I Drink’ and another new song ‘Smiling’ at her Apollo Theater, New York concert in December 2019.

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Alanis will perform ‘Jagged Little Pill’ live on her upcoming Australian tour. She hits Australia for the first show in Sydney on 11 April.

