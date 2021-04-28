 Alex James Hints A Blur Reunion - Noise11.com
Alex James Hints A Blur Reunion

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2021

in News

Alex James has hinted Blur could perform at the Big Feastival.

James is hoping all his former bandmates, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, and Graham Coxon, will be in attendance at his farm for this year’s festival, and though he insisted they are “too big” a name to officially headline the event, he won’t rule out them doing “something stupid” together.

Asked if Blur could reform and perform at the event, he said: “They’re too big, really. Having said that, Damon said he might come this year, Dave is doing a DJ set and Graham will come if he’s around.

“It’s the sort of thing that could happen in the Cheese Hub. We might all stand up and do something stupid.”

James insisted he doesn’t miss being in the band any more than he yearns for other moments from his past.

He said: “It’s just missing being young. I miss being nine years old, waiting for Father Christmas. I miss being 11, riding my bike down a hill. And being in a band does give you a second act problem.

“How old were Led Zeppelin when they wrote ‘Stairway To Heaven’? Now, if I can bring music to the farm once a year and get on stage with Nile Rodgers, I’ll be happy.”

While Alex loved being in a band when he was younger, his life on the farm has given him everything he wants at this stage in his life.

He added to The Times newspaper’s Sunday Review: “Being in a band gives you anything you could possibly want in your twenties.

“You’re travelling, boozing, shagging, making lots of noise and being rude to people.

“But then we moved here and had five kids, and now I see just as much passion in people who work with food as in people in music.”

