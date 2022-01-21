Alex The Astronaut Premieres New Song ‘Astronaut’ - Noise11.com

Alex The Astronaut’s new song ‘Airport’ is a sequel to her last one ‘Growing Up.

“It’s a follow up to ‘Growing Up’ when you work out you actually have to reflect, admit your mistakes, and do some work to be in a proper relationship,” Alex says.

Alex cites the experiences of quarantine as a nucleus for the new song. “I was seeing that separation all around and experiencing it myself, and I wanted to write about what happens when you meet up with someone you care about after such a long time, and all the pressure that comes with that,” says Alex.

Alex The Astronaut will appear at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March.

