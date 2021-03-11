Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ Is A Hit Album All Over The World - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has had a good week. His ‘Detroit Stories’ album has been a Top 10 album in 10 countries.

‘Detroit Stories’ debuts were:

#1 in Germany

#1 in USA Top Album Sales

#2 in Scotland

#3 in Australia

#3 in Austria

#4 in UK

#6 in Finland

#7 in Belgium

#7 in Sweden

#10 in France

‘Detroit Stories’ is the second highest charting Alice Cooper album ever in Australia. 1977’s ‘Lace and Whiskey’ was 45 years ago was Alice’s biggest charting album in Australia peaking at number two.

In a statement Alice said, “After doing 28 albums, it’s really amazing to have an album that has charted so high. I have to really give credit here to our fans around the world. I thought it was time for a fun rock n roll album in these dark times, and apparently the fans agreed. I really think this may just be the album that gets everyone UP and feeling good again. So, thank you to the fans all over the world for your part in this album’s success, and thank you to the press for embracing it as well. And thank you to earMUSIC for promoting this album as hard as you have! I am really glad you all love this album as much as I do.”

