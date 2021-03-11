 Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ Is A Hit Album All Over The World - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ Is A Hit Album All Over The World

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Alice Cooper has had a good week. His ‘Detroit Stories’ album has been a Top 10 album in 10 countries.

‘Detroit Stories’ debuts were:

#1 in Germany
#1 in USA Top Album Sales
#2 in Scotland
#3 in Australia
#3 in Austria
#4 in UK
#6 in Finland
#7 in Belgium
#7 in Sweden
#10 in France

‘Detroit Stories’ is the second highest charting Alice Cooper album ever in Australia. 1977’s ‘Lace and Whiskey’ was 45 years ago was Alice’s biggest charting album in Australia peaking at number two.

In a statement Alice said, “After doing 28 albums, it’s really amazing to have an album that has charted so high. I have to really give credit here to our fans around the world. I thought it was time for a fun rock n roll album in these dark times, and apparently the fans agreed. I really think this may just be the album that gets everyone UP and feeling good again. So, thank you to the fans all over the world for your part in this album’s success, and thank you to the press for embracing it as well. And thank you to earMUSIC for promoting this album as hard as you have! I am really glad you all love this album as much as I do.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gilmour, music news, noise11.com
Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour insists he "absolutely" doesn't want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be "free to do" what he wants.

11 hours ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Teams With New Zealand In American Cup Effort

In an act of unity and support, 100% Pure New Zealand has invited rock music icon, Rod Stewart to surprise America's Cup teams with a "dock out" serenade of his hit song, Sailing.

12 hours ago
Gary Numan photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com
Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’

Gary Numan will release his 18th solo album ‘Intruder’ on 21 May 2021.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

2 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

6 days ago
Zak and Harry Nilsson
Zak Nilsson Loses His Battle With Cancer

Zak Nilsson, the son of the late singer songwriter Harry Nilsson, has lost his battle with colon cancer.

6 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Sells Catalogue To Irving Azoff

David Crosby has become the latest rock legend to sell his back catalogue to music mogul Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group.

7 days ago