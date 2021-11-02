Alice Cooper Sets Himself Up For 2022 Dates - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper will stay busy for the first have of 2022 with dates in the USA and then the UK.
The UK shows will be a co-headliner with The Cult.
Its all big for Alice who was recently honored in Milwaukee by Mayor Tom Barrett on October 1.
Alice Cooper 2022 Tour Dates:
January 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
January 29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
January 31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
February 3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
February 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
February 5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
February 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
February 9 – February 14 — At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
