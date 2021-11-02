 Alice Cooper Sets Himself Up For 2022 Dates - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Sets Himself Up For 2022 Dates

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2021

in News

Alice Cooper will stay busy for the first have of 2022 with dates in the USA and then the UK.

The UK shows will be a co-headliner with The Cult.

Its all big for Alice who was recently honored in Milwaukee by Mayor Tom Barrett on October 1.

Alice Cooper 2022 Tour Dates:

January 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
January 29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
January 31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
February 3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
February 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
February 5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
February 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
February 9 – February 14 — At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

